Bayern’s Gnabry Sidelined With Hamstring Strain

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry is a doubt for next week’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Arsenal with a strained hamstring, the club announced on Wednesday.

Gnabry, who scored a goal in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw in London, “suffered a muscle strain in his left hamstring” during the match, the club said in a statement.

“Bayern must do without (him) for the time being,” added the German club.

Gnabry returned for Bayern in March, having missed several games through varying injuries this season, including a hip complaint, a fractured arm and a different muscle tear.

The former Arsenal forward returned in form, however, scoring in four of five games since coming back.

On Tuesday, he blasted in a Leon Goretzka pass to level the scores at 1-1 at the Emirates after 18 minutes.

The six-time Champions League winners need to beat Arsenal in Munich next Wednesday to qualify for the semi-finals.