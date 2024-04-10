Jonathan, Clark To Attend Night Of Tributes For Cairo Ojougboh

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and elder statesman, Edwin Clark, will be among the top dignitaries expected at the night of tribute for late Dr Cairo Ojuogboh.

Ojougboh, a former member of the House of Representatives died while watching the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final encounter between Nigeria and South Africa in February.

This was made known in a statement signed by former Borno State governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, and made available to the press.

Sheriff said “Dr Ojougboh, 64, a prominent Agbor Chief; the Akinuwa of Agbor in Delta state , will be remembered as a patriotic Nigerian and a great family man. He was never too busy for family. He thought us to live, love deeply and cherish relationships.

“Dr Ojougboh was an accomplished politician and a philanthropist.”

The statement noted that the Night of Tribute will hold in Abuja on Sunday, April 14, 2024, by 4 PM, at A-Class Event Centre, Plot 102, Kashim Ibrahim Way, Maitama Abuja.

Other special guests expected are governors of the South-South region, party leaders from both the PDP and APC, former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, among others.

Cairo Ojougboh, who was a former Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), slumped in his Abuja office while watching the match between the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana.

The Super Eagles eventually emerged victorious in the tension-soaked semi-final battle with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.