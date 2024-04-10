Olubadan: Kingmakers Yet To Make Their Nomination Known, Says Makinde

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the Olubadan stool, advising that the focus should be on unity and growth within the state.

The governor said he was yet to receive any official communication from the Olubadan-in-Council on nomination for the throne.

His reaction came on the heels of the controversy trailing the enthronement of the Olubadan-designate, Owolabi Olakulehin, whose absence from the public as a result of his health condition, has been generating issues among the members of the Olubadan-In-Council, creating division among the kingmakers.

Speaking with journalists at his Ikolaba private residence after the Eid Prayers on Wednesday, Governor Makinde noted that the law was clear on the ascendancy system of the Olubadan, and leaves no room for speculations.

He said, “The Obas in council are yet to meet to make their nomination (known). When they meet, they will come to me with their nomination and I will say ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ and that hasn’t happened.”

”So, why are people focussing on things that will divide us? I use this opportunity to tell our people to focus on things that unite us.”

He warned those fanning the embers of discord among the people to desist from such in the interest of the state.