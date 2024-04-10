Tinubu Joins Prayers In Lagos As Muslims Mark Eid-El-Fitr

Muslims in Nigeria joined their counterparts around the world on Wednesday to mark Eid-El-Fitr, signalling the end of the Ramadan fast.

President Bola Tinubu joined other Muslim faithful at the prayer ground of the Dodan Barracks Mosque in Lagos to mark Eid-El-Fitr.

Some of the dignitaries that observed the Eid-El-Fitr prayer with the President include the deputy governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, among others.

The Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla, in his message said that the festivity promotes a culture of sacrifice, unity and tolerance among Muslim faithful.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the prayers, President Tinubu again urged Nigerians to continue to show resilience, patriotism, as well as keep hope alive.

READ ALSO: Eid-El-Fitr: Katsina Govt Declares Friday Work Free Day

“The kind of resilience, sacrifice, endurance that we have, we should preserve that for the country. Be kind and a cheerful giver, love our country better than any other country – that is the only one that we have.

“And we must continue to protect the integrity of our government and leadership. The new hope is alive, well and fine and Nigerians should continue to be very hopeful.

“Without hope there is no salvation, without hope there is no development, without hope there is no life,” Tinubu said.

Some state governors have also in the Eid-El-Fitr messages called for, forgiveness, peace and tolerance among Nigerians.

They also called on Nigerians to pray for the country and as well for the leaders to pilot the affairs of the nation with the fear of God.

Eid-El-Fitr, which means “festival of breaking fast” started with the Ramadan fast on March 11, when the moon was sighted.

The fasting ended on Tuesday after the moon was not sighted on Monday, prompting Saudi Arabia and Sultan of Sokoto, the President, National Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, to declare Wednesday (today) as Eid-El-Fitr celebration day.

Having earlier declared Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays, the Federal Government added Thursday after the declaration by the Sultan, giving the Muslim faithful three days to mark the great occasion.