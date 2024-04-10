Stray Bullet: NDLEA Provides Updates, Promises To Take Care Of Victim’s Family

The National Drug Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has provided information regarding the situation concerning the family affected by a stray bullet that tragically resulted in the death of two-year-old Ivan Omorhiakogbe in Delta State.

According to Mr Femi Babafemi, the spokesperson for the NDLEA, the agency is fully committed to the treatment of Ivan’s younger brother and the overall well-being of the family.

The incident occurred on Thursday, July 13th, 2023, during an operation where NDLEA operatives in pursuit of drug peddlers, fired their weapons into the air in Okpanam, a suburb of Asaba in the Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Babafemi, in an exclusive interview with Channels Television, stated that the NDLEA is collaborating with local and international agencies to ensure that the family receives the necessary and best possible treatment.