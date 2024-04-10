Three Dead, Two Injured In Lagos/Ibadan Expressway Accident

An accident which occurred around the Fidiwo area of the Lagos/ Ibadan expressway has claimed three lives leaving two others injured.

According to the Chief Routes Commander and Public Education officer of the Ogun state command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, the cause of the crash was attributed to a deflated tyre which led to the vehicle crashing into the bridge

“The Federal Roads Safety Corps, Ogun state sector, Ogunmakin unit Command carried out a rescue operation on Lagos-Ibadan expressway around Fidowo bridge on a crash that occurred at about 1307hrs, the crash involved a vehicle with registration number BDG213BJ a Toyota jeep green colour,” she said

“A total of 5 persons were involved and 2 got injured while the remaining 3 persons were killed from the lone crash ”

The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere, while the corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

The command has, however, advised motorists to drive within the stipulated speed limit and always go on a routine check to detect any fault in their vehicle.