Uproar As NSCDC Officers Allegedly Shoot Woman At Eid Ground In Zamfara

There was pandemonium in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, on Wednesday, as personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) allegedly shot and killed a woman while attempting to pursue hoodlums.

The tragic incident, which occurred while Muslim faithful gathered to observe Eid prayer, has sparked outrage and unrest among residents, leading to an escalation of tensions in the area.

An eyewitness narrated that the NSCDC personnel, in their pursuit of suspected hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons, opened fire indiscriminately, resulting in the tragic death of an innocent woman.

In response to the shooting, an angry mob gathered and vented their frustration by setting ablaze an NSCDC vehicle.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television via a telephone conversation, the police spokesperson in Zamfara State, ASP Yazid Abubakar, said two NSCDC personnel linked with the shooting are currently in the custody of the police.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Provides Updates, Promises To Take Care Of Victim’s Family

He said the Zamfara State Police Command has started a probe into the cause of the incident.

“We have two of them in our custody as we speak now. The command is still investigating the incident.”

When contacted, the Spokesperson for the NSCDC in Zamfara State, Ikor Oche, denied the allegation that the men of the Civil Defence shot the victim.

He said the personnel of the Corps were at their post, observing the movement of the Muslim faithful who were out to observe the Eid prayer when they heard the gunshot.

According to him, they mobilised to the scene where they met a woman fatally injured.

“Because they were the ones close to the scene, a mob descended on them. They had to run for their safety and abandoned their Hilux vehicle. The vehicle was set ablaze by the mob and about seven of our men were injured. They did not shoot or kill anybody.”

Oche said the state command of NSCDC has also launched an investigation to unravel the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, policemen dispersed the mob who vandalised and burnt the vehicle of the Civil Defence and normalcy was returned in the area.