Idumota Fire: Unapproved Buildings’ll Be Demolished, Says Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, visited the scene of a fire incident at the popular Idumota market in the state.

The governor, who was accompanied by some state officials to assess the extent of the damage caused by the fire, said unapproved buildings in the popular market would be demolished.

He said commercial activities in the market remained suspended till further notice. Areas affected include Dosunmu, Nnamdi Azikwe, Moshalashi, Woro Pedro, Obanikoro. Others are Ago Tawa, Idumagbo Avenue, Idumagbo, Ido-Oluwo and Oju Olobun.

A fire incident engulfed a section of the Idumota Market in the area on Tuesday.

The fire, which started in the early hours of Tuesday, brought down two buildings and affected many others, even as goods worth millions of naira were destroyed.

The governor said the fire was as a result of mishandling flammable materials. “We have initiated a full investigation to determine the cause and implement stricter safety protocols,” he said.

“I am disappointed with the conversion of residential buildings into storage for hazardous materials. This practice contributed to the rapid spread of the fire and must end. We will hold accountable those who flout our building and safety standards.

“In our meeting with victims and stakeholders, we discussed both immediate and long-term support measures. An integrity test on standing structures is now mandatory, and Dosunmu Market will remain closed until we can ensure the safety of all structures and compliance with regulations. Unapproved buildings will be demolished. Our commitment to safety and order in our markets is unwavering.

“The Ministry of Physical Planning will intensify its efforts to enforce building codes and prevent misuse of residential properties. We cannot overlook the safety of our citizens.”