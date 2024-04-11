JAMB Says 2024 UTME Notification Slip Ready For Printing

The 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) notification slip is ready for printing, according to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs Fabian Benjamin confirmed the readiness of the notification slip which shows the candidates’ examination date, venue, and time.

“The 2024 UTME Notification Slip is ready for printing. All candidates who have registered for the exercise scheduled to commence on Friday, 19th April 2024, are hereby informed to start printing their Notification Slips for them to know the date, venue, time, and other vital information regarding the examination,” he said in a Thursday statement.

“To print the slip, candidates are urged to visit the JAMB website on www.jamb.gov.ng; click on “2024 UTME Slip Printing”, input their registration numbers, then, click on print. Kindly note that the slip can be printed anywhere provided there is an internet facility.

“To successfully sit the examination, candidates are advised to print the slip on or before Friday, 19th April 2024, so as to locate their centres ahead in order to prevent lateness on their scheduled examination date, as lateness to the examination venue is highly prohibited.

“The 2024 UTME scheduled to commence on Friday, 19th will end on Monday, 29th April 2024.”