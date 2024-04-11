Police Officer Killed As Gunmen Attack Checkpoint In Ebonyi

One police officer has been confirmed dead, as yet to be identified gunmen attacked police checkpoint in Ebonyi State.

The Ebonyi Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the attack to Channels Television.

He said that the gunmen, who operated with an ash-coloured Sienna vehicle, attacked the police operatives on Thursday morning at Ishieke junction along Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The police spokesperson stated that the unknown gunmen shot sporadically at the officers, who engaged them fiercely and were able to repel them. However, one of the officers was fatally wounded and a patrol vehicle set ablaze.

According to the PPRO, the Commissioner of Police, Augustina Ogbodo, immediately deployed police operatives to the scene and they are on the trail of the hoodlums.

READ ALSO: Amotekun Arrests 45 Crime Suspects In Ondo

Meanwhile, calm and normalcy have been restored to the area.

He added that the CP is calling on well-meaning individuals in the state to avail the command with useful information that will aid in apprehending the fleeing hoodlums.

He also noted that the command remains resolute in its fight against crime and criminality and protection of lives and properties.