Lagos Fire Service Unveils Comprehensive Safety Plan For Markets

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has launched an extensive plan to bolster fire safety measures in markets across the state.

This follows a recent fire outbreak at Lagos Island Market and a subsequent on-the-spot assessment by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, according to a statement by Deputy Director, Public Affairs Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Ololade Agboola.

The statement said that under the directive of Governor Sanwo-Olu, relevant government agencies responsible for building control and permits will enforce proper safety protocols.

READ ALSO: Govt Suspends Market Activities In Central Lagos After Fire Incident

Outlined by Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the proposed measures include appointment and training of Fire Safety Marshals in all buildings, mandatory provision of fire extinguishers in every shop, inspection and maintenance of electrical wiring by certified professionals, enforcement of proper storage procedures and installation of fire detection and suppression systems.

Others include regulation of generator placement to prevent on-site fuel storage, prohibition of fuel storage within buildings, strict oversight on storage of combustible materials, with permits required and implementation of a whistleblower mechanism for reporting violations.

Adeseye stressed the urgency of these measures, citing 11 fire incidents this year alone in the vicinity, including five market fires and six shop-related incidents.

The statement added that the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has actively conducted fire safety campaigns in the market area to educate and empower stakeholders in fire prevention.

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has directed the Ministry of Physical Planning and permit agencies to go after the structures not complying with the building codes and regulations.

This was disclosed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile.

“The Physical Planning authorities are going to be having difficult time with me over this incident. When I’m done with them, they will come on the streets. This incident has been happening too often and it is totally unacceptable.

We can’t watch traders endangering the lives of others by putting generating sets on roof top and higher floors of buildings. This is not acceptable in residential buildings,” the Governor said.

The Iyaloja of the burnt market, Alhaja Morufa Allison, recalled the incident, giving an explanation how the fire spread.

She admitted flammable materials were illegally stored in some of the buildings but pleaded with the government to assist innocent victims.