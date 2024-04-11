NAF Air Strikes Eliminate Terrorists In Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force says that air strikes by the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji, on Wednesday, led to the elimination of several terrorists and their structures in Zamfara State.

In a statement, the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet, said the strikes followed carefully conducted observation missions over the camps of terrorist kingpins, Abdullahi Nasanda in Zurmi Local Government Area and Mallam Tukur’s camp in Gusau LGA of the state.

He said that Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission conducted on Abdullahi Nasanda’s camp revealed terrorists’ activities around some huts and thatched roof structures.

“Some of their motorcycles were also observed hidden in trees. Having established that their activities were consistent with terrorists’ modes of operation, the location was struck by multiple aircraft passes, thereby neutralizing several terrorists.

“Similar ISR missions were conducted at Mallam Tukur Camp, where terrorist activities were also observed. Air strikes conducted on the Camp neutralized several terrorists and showed several structures set ablaze and destroyed,” the statement read in part.

The Air Force spokesperson added the air strikes were also extended to Kani kawa in Maradun town, under Maradun LGA of Zamfara State, where terrorists, their enclaves and equipment were attacked and destroyed.