NAFDAC Recalls Toxic Cough Syrup, Benylin

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has recalled the popular cough syrup, Benylin Paediatrics, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson following recent toxicity findings in the labouratory on the product.

In a statement published on its website on Wednesday, the agency said labouratory analysis conducted on the product showed that it contains an unacceptable high level of Diethylene glycol and was found to cause acute oral toxicity in laboratory animals.

“Benylin Paediatric syrup is indicated for the relief of cough and its congestive symptoms and for the treatment of hay fever and other allergic conditions in children aged 2 to 12 years.

“Diethylene glycol is toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.

The details of the affected product showed that the Benylin Paediatric was produced by Johnson & Johnson, Cape Town, South Africa.

With batch number 329304, the product was manufactured in May 2021, and it is to expire this month, April 2024.

It said, “NAFDAC implores importers, distributors, retailers and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and use of the substandard (contaminated) regulated products. All medical products must be obtained from authorised/licensed suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

“Anyone in possession of the above-mentioned product is advised to immediately discontinue sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office. If you witness any adverse reaction/event after the use of this product in any children, you are advised to direct such patients for immediate medical attention from a qualified healthcare professional.”