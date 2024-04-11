Neymar Avoids $3mn Fine For Building Lake At Brazilian Mansion

A Brazilian court has suspended a $3 million fine imposed on soccer star Neymar last year for building a lake at his mansion on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro without an environmental license.

The ruling — dated Monday and obtained by AFP Wednesday — from Judge Adriana Ramos de Mello cited a report from state environmental authority INEA asserting that the project did not in fact require special environmental permits.

“As the applied fines were in the millions of dollars, continuing to demand (payment)… will inflict substantial, disproportionate and even illegal prejudice” against the Al Hilal SFC player, the judge said.

The town council in Mangaratiba issued four fines for a total of 16 million reais ($3.3 million) for “environmental violations in the construction of an artificial lake at the player’s mansion” in the tourist town about 130 kilometers (80 miles) outside of Rio.

Among “dozens of infractions” detected, the authorities listed “carrying out work subject to environmental control without authorization,” capture and diversion of river water without authorization, and “removal of land and suppression of vegetation without authorization.”

But the judge sided with the INEA’s findings, saying in her ruling that their inspection “confirmed that no (environmental) license is required for such activities, and therefore the alleged infractions “were not present.”

Neymar bought the Mangaratiba mansion in 2016. According to Brazilian media it features a heliport, spa and gym.

AFP