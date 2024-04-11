×

Nine Migrants Found Dead By Italian Coastguard After Shipwreck

The migrants, suffering from "severely hypothermic conditions", were brought to Lampedusa.

By Soonest Nathaniel
Updated April 11, 2024
File photo: Migrants aboard a Guradia di Finanza and Navy military vessel are tranferred from the so-called migrant "Hotspot" operational processing facility on the southern Italian Island of Lampedusa, south of Sicily, to another center, on July 11, 2022. (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP)
Italy’s coastguard said Thursday that it had found nine dead migrants, including a child, after their boat was shipwrecked southeast of Lampedusa but that 22 people were rescued.

The coastguard said it had been asked for help Wednesday by authorities in Malta, in whose search-and-rescue territory the shipwreck occurred, around 30 miles southeast of the Italian island of Lampedusa.

It dispatched a patrol boat to the site and “rescued 22 shipwrecked people and recovered nine lifeless people, including a child”, the coastguard said in a statement.

Rough conditions, with waves up to 2.5 metres (8.2 feet) high, complicated the rescue operations, it said.

The migrants, suffering from “severely hypothermic conditions”, were brought to Lampedusa.

A coastguard aircraft was also deployed to the area in hopes of finding missing migrants, the statement said.

It did not disclose how many people were believed to be missing.

