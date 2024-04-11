Coastal Road: FG To Charge N3,000 On Average Per Toll Gate, Says Umahi

The Federal Government will charge N3,000 on average per toll gate when the Lagos-Calabar coastal road is completed.

Nigeria’s Minister of Works Dave Umahi confirmed the figure on Thursday when he was featured on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

“Let me leave out the infrastructure along the corridor. Let me just concentrate on the tolls and I put 50,000 vehicles as an average passage on these toll points per day,” Umahi said on the breakfast show.

“I put N3,000 as an average cost. N3,000 because the cars could be like N1,500, and the big trucks could be like N5,000,” he said. “So, we put an average”.

READ ALSO: Court Orders FAAN To Account For Airports Toll Gate Revenue Since 2015

“In 15 years, you make back the money,” he said, dismissing calls that the cost budgeted for the road was high.

According to him, there will be security at the toll gates and also some facilities like filling stations.

“At every point of tolling, we also have toll station where we have a kind of relief activities: the restaurants, filling stations, parking lots, and so on and so forth,” Umahi said.

“So, people will now have confidence. In these sections, we intend to put CCTV all through.”