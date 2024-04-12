Again, Leicester’s Promotion Hopes Hit By Defeat At Plymouth

Leicester’s bid for automatic promotion back to the Premier League stumbled again with a 1-0 defeat to Plymouth on Friday.

Mustapha Bundu’s fine finish earned Argyle their first home win since January to move five points clear of the relegation zone at the other end of the table.

Leicester seemed destined to bounce straight back from their shock relegation last season after winning 13 of their first 14 league games this season.

But the Foxes are unravelling at the business end of the campaign.

Enzo Maresca’s men also lost 1-0 to relegation-threatened Millwall in midweek and have won just two of their last six games.

Leicester remain on top of the table, but are ahead of Ipswich only on goal difference and one point ahead of third-placed Leeds.

The 2016 Premier League winners could find themselves out of the automatic promotion places by Saturday should Leeds and Ipswich avoid defeat at home to Blackburn and Middlesbrough respectively.

By contrast, Plymouth are now unbeaten in three games under interim boss Neil Dewsnip to pull clear of the bottom three.

Victory hauls the Pilgrims up to 16th.

