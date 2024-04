The Olubadan designate Oba Owolabi Olakulehin has been nominated as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The Olubadan in Council comprising the traditional kingmakers of Ibadanland have agreed on the choice of Oba Olakulehin as the next Olubadan to ascend the throne.

His nomination would be passed onto the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for approval.

More to follow…