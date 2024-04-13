Armed Men Besiege Oyo State Govt Secretariat 

Some armed intruders laid siege on the Oyo State Government Secretariat early Saturday, attempting to enter the Governor’s Office and the state House of Assembly complex.

The reason behind this onslaught is unclear as the secretariat is on break and deserted.

An eyewitness account said the men dressed in military camouflage covered their faces with masks and scarfs.

According to the eyewitness account, it took the combined effort of policemen on duty at the Governor’s Office, operatives of the South-West Security Network better known as Amotekun, and other security reinforcements to stop the intruders.

The intruders were said to have arrived at the secretariat in buses, hoisting a flag suspected to belong to some agitators.

People around the secretariat environment heard gunshots as security agents engaged the suspected hoodlums.

A heavy deployment of security operatives including soldiers has taken over the area, barricading all entry and exit points to the secretariat.

Traffic has been diverted away from the scene.

Some arrests have been made in connection with the invasion but the police are yet to confirm the number of persons nabbed. The arrests, sources said, were made after a gun duel between the invaders and security agents.