Police Arrest 20 Suspects Over Invasion Of Oyo Govt Secretariat 

Police authorities in Oyo State have arrested 20 suspects over the invasion of the state government premises in Agodi, Ibadan, on Saturday.

Some weapons, ammunition, and ATMS were also recovered from the suspects.

“In all, (20) twenty suspects have been arrested in possession of; (3) three pump action guns, (291)two hundred and ninety-one life cartridges, (2) two expended cartridges, (67) sixty-seven cutlasses, (5) five bulletproof vest, (6) six pair of boots, (10) ten megaphone (public address system),(3) three Oodua styles beret caps, (7) seven belts, (11) eleven Oodua Nation army camouflage uniforms, (1) one unregistered Nissan Urban Caravan bus and (3) three tvs motor motorcycles,” the Oyo State police command spokesman Osifeso Adewale said in a statement.

Police authorities said the invaders are suspected members of the Yoruba Nation group.

The invaders who arrived at the place in buses had attempted to enter the Governor’s Office during the siege but the gallantry of security operatives frustrated that plot.

They wore masks and scarves and hoisted a flag – suspected to be that of the agitators – in the area during the early morning attack.

“The suspects, who were on military camouflages came heavily armed in an unregistered silver coloured Nissan Urban Caravan bus containing cutlasses, pump action rifles, cartridges, assorted charms, and an Oodua nation agitation flag,” the police said.

Witnesses said gunshots were heard following an exchange of fire between them and security agents.

In the wake of the invasion, a combined team of security operatives including soldiers took over the area, blocking entry and exit points to the Oyo State Government Secretariat. Traffic was thereafter diverted from the place.

But the police said investigations have been launched into the matter. The team leading it includes the “Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department”.

So far, the Oyo State Government has not commented on the matter.