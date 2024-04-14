Army Detains Soldier For Killing Lover, Says Suspect Not Ex-Boko Haram Member

The Nigerian Army says it is investigating the alleged killing of a lady, Hauwakulu Tabra, by a soldier, Private Adamu Muhammad at one of the barracks in Enugu State.

The incident occurred on April 11, 2024 and the corpse of the lady was discovered within the barracks the following day.

In a statement on Sunday, Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu expressed regret that “the young lady lost her life in the hands of a man with whom she was in an amorous relationship”.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the late Hauwakulu Tabra was actually murdered by the said soldier, who is presently in detention for further investigation to unravel the motive behind his actions,” he stated.

Major General Nwachukwu said contrary to reports by an online platform (not Channels Television), the suspect was not a former member of terror group, Boko Haram.

“The NA (Nigerian Army) has at no point in time, either in the past or present enlisted repentant Boko Haram members to its strength.

“However, considerations were given to Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) who in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East distinguished themselves morally and patriotically. Such members of the CJTF must have also shown commitment, dedication and loyalty to the service and the nation,” the Army spokesman stated.

The Army expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and assured the public that justice would be served in the matter as no unprofessional conduct or indiscipline within its ranks would be tolerated.