Edo Govt Condemns Violence During Akpata’s Visit To UNIBEN

The Edo State Government has condemned in the strongest terms the violence associated with the Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata’s visit to the University of Benin on Friday.

According to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Orientation and Communication, Chris Nehikhare, claims and counterclaims have been made by Mr. Akpata and the Student Union Government (SUG) of the University in statements issued by both parties on April 13, and an active investigation is ongoing on the issue.

The Edo State Government, however, warned that it will not tolerate violence or the sort of irresponsible behaviour witnessed during the LP candidate’s visit to UNIBEN.

The statement added that the Edo State government has the primary responsibility to ensure the security of lives and property in the state and will spare no effort to ensure that anyone who breaches the peace, no matter how highly placed, will face the full weight of the law.

“We hereby call on all Edo people to go about their lawful businesses without letting relevant agencies progress with their investigation into the said matter,” the statement added.

Akpata was at the institution on Friday to hold an interactive session with the Senior Staff Club of the University of Benin.

In a viral video online, the Labour Party candidate alleged that a senior member of the Edo State Government was responsible for the attack by unknown persons which disrupted the event.

In their reaction, The Edo chapter of the People’s Democratic Party PDP denied any involvement in the alleged attack on the Labour Party governorship candidate at the Staff Club of the University of Benin.

In a statement signed by the State Assistant Publicity Secretary of the Party, Patrick Ojebuobor, the PDP insisted that the party is a law-abiding entity and obeys all the laws of the land.

“The PDP would have ignored the statement outright as it was neither signed by the Labour Party nor their governorship candidate but decided to issue this clarification for the benefit of the unsuspecting members of the public.

“The PDP has no hand in the alleged purported attack on the Labour Party governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata (Esq) at the University of Benin as contained in the said unsigned statement.

“The PDP is a law-abiding political party and has respect for and observes the rule of law in its entirety as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and other extant laws, rules and regulations in our statute books.”

Akpata is up against Asue Ighodalo of the PDP, Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and others in the Edo governorship election slated for September.