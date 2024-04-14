Three Dead, Others Injured As Soldiers, Tricyclists Clash In Yobe

Three persons have been killed while an unspecified others were injured after a Nigerian Army patrol vehicle hit a Keke Napep rider, causing injuries on the driver and his passengers.

An eyewitness, Adamu Hassan, told Channels Television, that the incident happened on Sunday afternoon at the popular Garin Alkali market via Gashua, the headquarters of the Bade Local Government Area of the state.

“After the incident happened, the association of the Keke Napep riders mobilised and staged protests in some locations blocking the main road leading to Gashua, the headquarters of Bade local government area.

“The Army personnel who became furious returned and started shooting sporadically, unfortunately some protesters were injured and later evacuated to Specialist Hospital, Gashua for medical attention” he said.

Another source from the Specialists Hospital Gashua said several casualties including corpses were brought into the hospital, but could not give the exact number.

When contacted, the Chairman of Bade Local Government Area, Ibrahim Babagana, told our correspondent that three persons were confirmed dead while others sustained various injuries in the clash but they are doing all they could to calm the situation.

“You may be aware that the clash is between Keke Napep riders and the Army. As I am talking to you, three persons have been confirmed dead while others sustained injuries. I and the emir of Bade, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman are doing all we could to calm the situation for now,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, the Commander of Sector 2, Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, was yet to make a statement.

Gashua is located 187 kilometers away from the state capital in Damaturu.