AGF’s Absence Stalls Arraignment Of Suspected Killers Of Imo Monarch

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned to April 30th, the possible arraignment of four suspects over the kidnap and killing of the traditional ruler of Amanze-Obowo autonomous community in Imo State, Eze Basil Njoku.

The arraignment follows the absence of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, or a representative, to lead the prosecution of the defendants.

Although the four defendants were billed for arraignment by 9 am, the judge was forced to shift it till noon due to the non-appearance of the AGF or his representatives in court.

The four defendants are Jude Iheme, Chika Madukwe, Nwokorie Chidiebere Ejike, and Victor Nwajuiba Obumneke. The three counts earlier slammed against them have been increased to five in the amended charges.

By noon, when the arraignment was to be held, neither the AGF nor his representative still appeared in court without any information or communication to the court.

The situation prompted the judge to invite lawyers to the defendants into her chambers where an adjournment of April 30th was fixed.