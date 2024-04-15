Gov Bago Declares State Of Emergency In Minna Over Thuggery

The Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago, said he had declared a state of emergency over insecurity in the state following a resurgence of violent activities of thugs in the state capital, Minna.

While speaking at a Sallah Durba festival organised by the former governor of the state Babangida Aliyu on his farm in Minna, he said he had directed security men to shoot at sight any thug found threatening the peace within the state.

The governor’s directive comes on the heels of the resurgence of the activities of thugs which led to the death of two persons, and several others injured on Friday night in Minna.

“I declare a state of emergency on a shoot at sight on any thug found within the metropolis and within the state,” Bago said.

”We have zero tolerance for insecurity and thuggery. We have also closed the sites of those artisan miners causing this menace within the state. Anybody found there will be shot to death. Those that are sponsoring them will also be dealt with decisively.”

Minna Emirate suspended its annual traditional Sallah Durba for the past seven years due to insecurity, forcing residents and admirers of the festival to depend on the self-organised Durba by Aliyu.

However, after a long calm, violent activities resurfaced on Friday in Minna known to be home to violent gangs such as Yandaba, leading to the death of two persons, and several others injured.

Chanchaga Local government Chairman Aminu Ladan, also linked the recent crisis to the activities of miners but confirmed normalcy had since been restored.

He said the violent activities of thugs had forced businesses to close shop temporarily and had also impeded the usual fun fair attributed with the annual festival.

“Presently, the insecurity is dominant in certain areas. I have dealt with some of them, and I am happy the governor is also adopting the same means of dealing with the problem. Get the father and the person involved, and put them in one cell. They will be ashamed of themselves, and many of them have left town because they were criminals who had no job at hand. We must deal with them decisively,” a former governor of the state, Babangida Aliyu said while commenting on the development.

See pictures from the Sallah Durba festival below: