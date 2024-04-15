Governor Radda Launches Armoured Vehicles To Support Security In Katsina

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State has launched ten armoured personnel carrier vehicles to support the ongoing joint operation led by the police, the army, and the Katsina Security Watch Corps across eight local government areas of the state.

While performing the ceremony at the Katsina Government House on Monday, Radda pledged continued support for security agencies in the state.

He recalled that his government inherited insecurity but said the launch of the armoured carrier was in fulfilment of one of his campaign promises to provide all necessary support needed to restore peace in the state.

According to him, a lot had been achieved since the beginning of the joint operation between the police, the army, and the community watch corps in the last seven months.

The governor added that insecurity would soon be a thing of the past with the support the state gets from the Federal Government.

“The Katsina Security Watch Corps has been in existence for seven months now. We are very thankful to Almighty Allah for the achievements so far recorded. We are still having challenges in some of the frontline LGAs. Bandits have been going to villages, killing people unnecessarily, and burning their houses and property. We are doing everything possible to stop.

“We hope with the provision of these vehicles and other equipment necessary for the work of the police and Security Watch Corps, we believe that with their determination, courage, and resilience, we will be able to provide necessary Security and reduce the level of insecurity in the state to the barest minimum.

“We want students to go back to schools and our farmers to go back to the farm as the rainy season is about to commence so that we provide the necessary food needed. We will also train the youths on necessary skills to assist security agencies to protect lives and properties.

“We will support the conventional security agencies including the CWC established by our government to restore peace in the state,” Radda stated.

On his part, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasiru Danmusa, described the gesture as very significant to tackle insecurity in the state.

He described security as the first, second, and third priority of the current state administration.

“All these vehicles will be deployed to the frontline LGAs to fight the miscreants to the last point.

“Before the coming of this administration, 23 LGAs were hitherto under siege and completely consumed by Banditry, but now, we have eight Frontline LGAs where the bandits find it difficult to launch attacks as usual,” Danmusa added.