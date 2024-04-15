VIDEO: Attackers Of Oyo Secretariat Are Miscreants On Cheap Drugs — Makinde’s Aide

Fatai Owoseni, Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security Matters, has described as miscreants, some persons who attacked the state secretariat in the Agodi area of Oyo State on Saturday.

Owoseni, a former commissioner of police, was a guest on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Monday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Nigerian Army had said the attackers were “Yoruba Nation adherents” “dressed in foreign military camouflage with berets and armed with dangerous weapons”.

“As a result of this engagement, nine members of the irredentist group were apprehended, while one Semi Automatic Pump Action rifle and ammunition were recovered,” the Army had said in a statement.