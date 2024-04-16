Alleged Forgery: EFCC Arraigns Lawyer, Father-In-Law In Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, arraigned a father-in-law, Alaba Alakija and his daughter-in-law, Oyinkansola Alakija before the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on an amended two-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy and using false documents.

A statement by the EFCC’s head of Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale says the duo conspired to use a false document titled: “Vesting Deed by Dr. Omodele Alakija and Mr. Afolabi Alakija”, the executors of the estate of the late Sir Ademola Alakija, purporting same to be made by Dr. Omodele Alakija and Mr. Afolabi Alakija.”

The offence was allegedly committed on or about Aug. 6th, 2015, with intent to financially benefit from a property located at No.10, Keffi Street, South-west, Ikoyi, Lagos At their arraignment before Justice Mojisola Dada, the defendants pleaded “not guilty” to the charge.

After their plea, the prosecution asked the court for a trial date and the remand of the defendants at a correctional facility. Counsel to the first defendant, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Yemi Akangbe, informed the court of the bail application of his client, which he said he had filed and served on the prosecution.

While moving the application, he urged the judge to grant bail to his client in the most liberal terms. Counsel to the second defendant, Victor Giwa, told the court that heard about the matter later and had come from out of jurisdiction. He requested to be allowed to move his bail application orally.

Giwa also told the court that his client, Oyinkan Alakija, whom he described as a lawyer, has a two-month-old baby, whom she still breastfeeds, and that she would not jump bail.

However, in a dramatic twist, the second defendant’s husband debunked the claim and told the court that their baby is nine months old.

After listening to all the parties, Justice Dada granted bail to the first defendant in the sum of N10 million, with sureties in like sum, who must submit their international passports to the court.

The court also took possession of the passport of the second defendant.

Both defendants were then released to their lawyers pending the perfection of their bail conditions. The judge adjourned the matter to May, 28 2024 for commencement of trial.