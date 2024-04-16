‘Although It’s Early Days, It’s A Success Story’, Edun Speaks On Nigeria’s Economy

Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun says Nigeria’s economy is on the right path to recovery.

Nigeria’s inflation figures reached 33.2 per cent in March 2024, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) with the cost of living hitting new highs.

But Edu who spoke virtually on Channels Television’s Business Incorporated on Tuesday from Washington DC where he is attending the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings said there are signs of better days ahead for the nation’s economy.

Watch the full interview below: