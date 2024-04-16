Ganduje Remains Chairman, Suspension ‘Criminal,’ Says APC 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Abdullahi Ganduje remains the party’s national chairman despite moves by some persons who claim to be members of his ward to suspend him.

Some acclaimed members of Ganduje’s ward in Kano had “suspended” him over alleged financial crime.

But the spokesman of the APC Felix Morka described the move as “criminal” and insisted that Ganduje remains the party’s chairman.

“We urge our Party faithful and the general public to disregard reports of the suspension of the National Chairman who is, and remains, the National Chairman of our great Party,” Morka said in a Tuesday statement.

“The purported suspension was the devious act of a group of impersonators of Ward officials out to cause mischief and create confusion in the otherwise peaceful Ganduje Ward chapter of our Party.”

He claimed that those behind that suspension are “not card-carrying members of APC in the Ward but are individuals affiliated with senior officials and representatives of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

“This act procured by officials of the ruling NNPP in Kano is part of the despicable program of political persecution launched by the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf against Dr. Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano state.

“The purported suspension is downright criminal, and of no effect whatsoever. The legitimate Executive Committee of the Ganduje Ward has since denounced the action and reaffirmed Dr. Ganduje as a bonafide member of the Party in the Ward, and in good standing.

“The Party has filed a petition with the Inspector General of Police requesting an expedited investigation of this matter and that the perpetrators and their sponsors be brought to justice.”

The purported suspension has triggered a flurry of conversations among Nigerians. One of those who spoke on the matter is a lawyer a Kano-based legal practitioner Wangida Isa.

He said ward executives were legally empowered to sack any member of the party, dismissing claims that the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) orchestrated Ganduje’s suspension through some APC executives at the ward level.

The Kano High Court would arraign Ganduje on Wednesday on charges bordering on allegations of bribery, diversion, and misappropriation of funds, including the purported acceptance of $413,000 and N1.38bn in bribes.