Gunmen Kill PDP LG Secretary In Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed Musa Ille, the Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Ille was killed in front of his house when the assailant invaded his house on Monday night.

The PDP Chairman in the local government, Garba Garewa, confirmed the killing of the party’s secretary in Tsafe to Channels Television on Tuesday.

“We are suspecting his killers to be bandits, they entered his house yesterday (Monday) and shot him,” Garewa stated.

A resident of the area, Abubakar Tsafe, also told Channels Television that when the gunmen entered the area, they called the secretary to come check something at the back of his house.

According to him, Ille came outside not knowing they were bandits armed with weapons.

Police authorities in the state were yet to comment of the incident.