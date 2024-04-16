NECO Reschedules Common Entrance Exam Into Unity Colleges 

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has re-scheduled the 2024 National Common Entrance Examination into Federal Unity Colleges and the Entrance Examination into Federal Government Academy, Suleja, Niger State.

In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Council, Azeez Sani, said the common entrance examination earlier scheduled to hold on April, 20 2024, would now hold on June, 1 2024.

“Also, the Entrance Examination for Gifted and Talented Children into Federal Government Academy, Suleja earlier Scheduled to hold on 4th May, 2024 will now hold on 25th May, 2024.

“The rescheduling of the two examinations was due to low enrolment of candidates.

“All candidates, parents, guardians, schools and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new dates for the examinations,” the statement read.

The Council also noted that registration of candidates would continue till the new dates for the examinations.