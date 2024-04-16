Security Operatives Arrest Suspected Cable Thief In Katsina

A 20-year-old Urwatu Habibu alias Dandamaso of Kofar Guga Quarters in Katsina metropolis has been arrested by the state police command in collaboration with members of the vigilante.

Habibu, a suspected notorious thief and vandal of armoured cables, was arrested on April 4, 2024, at about 12:00 hrs.

Nemesis caught up with the suspect and he was arrested with a large quantity of aluminum cables reasonably suspected to be stolen along the Katsina Ring Road.

The police spokesman in Katsina Abubakar Aliyu in a Tuesday statement said the suspect, when questioned, could not give a satisfactory account as to how he came about the exhibit.

During the investigation, the suspect confessed to committing the offence and mentioned one Abubakar Kabir, alias Abu Tirai, m, now at large, as his conspirator.

He confessed to having previously stolen aluminum cable from the same place and disposed of it through their receiver (name withheld) who is now at large.

“Efforts are made to arrest the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds,” he said.