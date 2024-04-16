×

Storms Cut Power To Thousands In Ukraine

The overnight storms put further strain on Ukraine's fragile energy system, already reeling from near continuous Russian bombardment for the past three and a half weeks.

By Khadijat Lawal
Updated April 16, 2024
Twitter
Officers of the special police force “White Angel” Hennadiy Yudin 47(L) and Dmytro Solovyi 23 (R) walk past destroyed buildings and debris during the evacuation of local residents from the village of Ocheretyne not far from Avdiivka town in the Donetsk region, on April 15, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)

 

Thousands of people in Ukraine were left without power on Tuesday after strong winds and heavy rain damaged electrical infrastructure, authorities said.

The overnight storms put further strain on Ukraine’s fragile energy system, already reeling from near continuous Russian bombardment for the past three and a half weeks.

“Due to the bad weather, 173 settlements in four regions are without power supply,” Ukraine’s energy ministry said.

READ ALSO: Israeli Army Vows Response To Iran Strikes As World Urges Caution

In the central region of Dnipropetrovsk, the worst affected area, over 15,000 people in 96 towns and villages were cut off, it said.

One of the main energy providers, DTEK, said its engineers had worked “all night and in the morning” to restore power to the region.

“We are making every effort to restore power to all homes by the end of the day,” it said.

The storms come weeks after national grid operator Ukrenergo warned Ukraine needed to completely overhaul its energy system amid a series of deadly Russian strikes.

Moscow launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s power grid on March 22 and has kept up strikes since, leaving over a million people without electricity.

AFP

More Stories