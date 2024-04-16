VIDEO: I Will Be Touring 54 Countries By Road, Sea Via Public Transport -Babalobi

Nigerian traveller Ilerioluwa Babalobi is set to tour 54 African countries by road and sea using public transportation and not his personal vehicle

Babalobi who was a guest on Channels Television’s breakfast show Morning Brief said he has been travelling for nearly 10 years.

“I have been travelling for nearly 10 years. I was brought up in the East, the North and the South-West of Nigeria. Before this, I’ve gone to all 36 Nigerian states, I’ve gone to the 16 regions of Ghana. I think I’m the only person that has done every state in Nigeria and all the regions in Ghana”

He also said he wants to show the world that Africa is safe to tour, and how his parents are accepting his decision amongst other issues.

Watch the full interview below: