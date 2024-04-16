VIDEO: These Are Heavy Offences, Ganduje Should Resign – Lawyer

A Kano-based legal practitioner, Wangida Isa, says ex-kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, should honourably resign as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) till he clears the corruption allegations against him by the state government.

The lawyer, who was a guest on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief show on Tuesday, described the allegations against the ex-governor as “heavy offences”.

Isa said Ganduje has not been exonerated as the court said he should be tried at a federal court because the money laundering offences leveled against him by the state government was said to be a federal offence.

The lawyer said ward executives were legally empowered to sack any member of the party, dismissing claims that the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) orchestrated Ganduje suspension through some APC executives at the ward level.

Watch full video: