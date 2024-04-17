Breach Of Peace: Lagos Court Sentences 13 To Nine Months Imprisonment

A Mobile Court sitting in the Oshodi area of Lagos has sentenced 13 individuals to nine months imprisonment for disturbing the peace and for unlawful conversion of government property.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a post on his verified X handle.

He wrote, “13 miscreants who were arrested for constituting nuisance on pedestrian bridges across the state have been sentenced to 9 months imprisonment for breach of peace and illegal conversion of government property for use by the Chief Magistrate of the Mobile Court sitting at Oshodi today.”

He had earlier written that, “28 individuals were apprehended this morning at Oshodi and Ladipo for not using the pedestrian bridge. They have been charged to court for prosecution.