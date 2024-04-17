BREAKING: Kano Court Upholds Ganduje’s Suspension As APC Chairman

The Kano State High Court has issued an ex parte order affirming the suspension of ex-governor Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

This development followed a tumultuous period of internal strife within the APC.

Justice Usman Malam Na’abba, presiding over the court, granted the order in response to an exparte motion filed by two executive members of the APC from the Ganduje ward, Laminu Sani and Haladu Gwanjo.

The motion, filed on behalf of the ward, sought the suspension of the APC chairman, alleging misconduct and breaches of party regulations.

The court’s ruling mandated Ganduje to cease all activities associated with his position as the National Chairman of the APC, effectively halting his involvement in the affairs of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Justice Na’abba emphasised the need for maintaining the status quo, instructing all parties involved to uphold the suspension pending the substantive suit scheduled for April 30, 2024.

Justice Na’abba said, “An order is hereby granted directing all parties… to maintain status quo ante belum… restraining [Ganduje] from parading himself as a member of APC or presiding over any affairs of the NWC.”

The suspension of Ganduje, initiated by some members of his ward, stemmed from allegations of corruption levied against him by the Kano State Government.

Prompted by a petition from Ja’afaru Adamu, a member of the APC from Ganduje’s polling unit, the ward executives took action to investigate the claims, ultimately leading to the APC chairman’s suspension.

Despite delays in addressing the petition filed on April 8, 2024, the legal adviser and eight other executives of the ward acted upon the allegations, culminating in the suspension of the ex-Kano governor.

The Ganduje Ward Executive Committee and Dawakin Tofa Local Government Executive Committee had earlier denounced the suspension of the APC national chairman.