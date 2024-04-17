Chess Master Tunde Onakoya Begins 58-Hour Marathon In New York

Renowned chess player Tunde Onakoya has embarked on a mission to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon. Onakoya announced the event’s start via his X (formerly Twitter) account, captioning it “Game time.”

The marathon is currently underway at New York City’s iconic Times Square. It began at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, and is scheduled to conclude at 8 p.m. on April 19. Onakoya aims to play continuously for 58 hours without suffering a defeat.

He seeks to raise $1 million to support global chess education for children.

Tony O. Elumelu, formerly on X (formerly Twitter), expressed his support for Onakoya, saying, “Good luck on checkmating New York, @Tunde_OD, as you attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the longest Chess Marathon. Continue to inspire African youth—we stand firmly behind you.”

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo applauded the chess master, stating, “Dear Tunde, best of luck in Times Square as you strive to set the Guinness World Record for the Longest Chess Marathon! Your resilience and spirit inspire us all. Remember your own powerful words: ‘It is possible to do great things from a small place.’ Let the dynamic energy of Times Square amplify the greatness you, a proud Nigerian, bring to the chessboard. We’re all behind you—show the world the strength and determination you are made of! God bless you, @Tunde_OD.”

The current Guinness World Record, held by Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad of Norway on November 11, 2018, stands at 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds.