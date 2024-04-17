Court Fixes May 20 To Rule On Nnamdi Kanu’s Application Seeking Transfer From DSS Custody 

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Wednesday, fixed May 20 to rule on the application seeking to transfer the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Nyako adjourned for ruling after listening to arguments on the application.

Counsel for the defendant, Aloy Ejimakor, during the proceedings on Wednesday, moved the application to prepare him for trial.

He said Kanu’s continued detention in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) would mitigate the accelerated hearing ordered by the court.

Ejimakor said they are seeking the transfer of the defendant from the DSS’ detention to a house arrest or other similar places of custody or similar law enforcement agency’s custody.

He pointed out that ex-National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki; and leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (aka Shi’ite), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, have enjoyed this privileged in the past.

However, the counsel for the prosecution, Adegboyega Awolomo, urged the court to dismiss the application.

Justice Nyako subsequently fixed May 20 for ruling on the matter.