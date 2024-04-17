Atiku, Wike Attend PDP National Caucus Meeting

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, Mr Atiku Abubakar and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesome Wike, on Wednesday attended the PDP’s national caucus meeting in Abuja ahead of the party’s National Executive Committee meeting, scheduled to take place on Thursday.

This is the first time that the former Rivers state governor will be attending a meeting of the PDP since after the presidential election last year.

Mr Wike has been at loggerheads with the PDP leadership and did not support the party’s choice of Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate for last year’s election.

Apart from his opposition to Mr Atiku’s campaign in the election, the decision of Mr Wike to accept a ministerial role in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress had worsened the rift between him and key stakeholders in the part.

This caucus meeting is one of a series of meetings by members of the PD, ahead of the NEC meeting, where critical decisions regarding the leadership of the party and other issues that have threatened the party’s unity will be discussed.

Ahead of the caucus meeting, all the governors elected on the platform of the PDP were in a closed-door meeting at the Akwa Ibom governor’s lodge in Abuja.

Governor sighted at the meeting include Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State), Douye Diri (Bayelsa State), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers State), Bala Muhammed (Bauchi State), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State), and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State among others.

The caucus comprises the governors and leaders of the national assembly elected on the platform of the PDP, some members of the Board Of Trustees and some members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

Also on Wednesday, the embattled National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, withdrew his appeal, which sought to challenge his removal as the party’s national chairman. His move is also believed to be connected with the party’s upcoming National Executive Meeting.

Ayu was suspended by the executive committee of the PDP in Igyorov ward in Gboko Local Government Area of Kogi State had in 2023 over alleged anti party activities.

They also claimed that Ayu was not paying his membership dues and did not vote in the March 18 governorship and the House of Assembly elections in Benue State.

Dissatisfied with the party’s decision, Senator Ayu approached the court to challenge his removal.

However, a Federal High Court in June last year affirmed the decision of the party to sack Senator Ayu, a judgement that led to an appeal, which he has now withdrawn.