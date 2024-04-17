JUST IN: Police Arraign 29 Suspected Yoruba Nation Agitators In Court

A total of 29 suspected Yoruba Nation agitators have been arraigned before the Chief Magistrate Court in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, for their involvement and roles in the aborted invasion of the Governor’s Office and the state House of Assembly, on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The Investigative Police Officer, Bakare Rasaq, an Inspector with the state Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku, Ibadan, said the Oyo State Police command acted in line with its promise to ensure the arrested invaders of the Oyo State government secretariat are duly prosecuted by charging them to court.

The case, with charge number Mi/520c/2024, is between the Commissioner of Police vs the 29 suspects.

They were arraigned on a seven-count charge bothering on treasonable felony, unlawful society, illegal possession of a firearm, going armed and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

According to him, the offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

The police have made eight more arrests in addition to the 21 paraded on Monday 15th April 2024, at the Oyo state police headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan by the Oyo State Police Commissioner, Adebola Hamzat, making the total number of arrested suspects 29.

On Saturday some armed men had breached the peace around Agodi environs when they attempted to take over the government seat of power at the secretariat Ibadan on Saturday 13th April 2024.