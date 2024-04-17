Security: COAS Charges Commanders To Re-Strategize, Gifts Hilux To 13 Warrant Officers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has called on his Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), Field Commanders and Formation Commanders for a robust interaction and insightful recommendations to fine tune strategies and policies of the Nigerian Army (NA) with the aim of guaranteeing a more secured Nigeria, as he declared the COAS First Quarter Conference 2024 open in Abuja.

Declaring the Conference open, the Army Chief reiterated the need to sustain regular consultation with PSOs and Field Commanders for a comprehensive review of activities of the NA, to provide opportunity to evaluate troops’ readiness and formulate strategies to enhance efficient performance in fulfilling constitutional obligations, as the year progresses.

Accordingly, the COAS reviewed past achievements, assessed current challenges and plans for the future within the broader context of national security.

Gen Lagbaja succinctly recapped the recent tragic incident involving the loss of troops in Okuama community and urged troops to remain steadfast and unwavering.

He emphasized the imperative to overcome adversaries and reclaim areas where they are hibernating. He commended troops for their commitment and dedication, adding that their operational interventions have resulted in significantly degrading terrorists, criminal elements, as well as curbing oil theft and illegal oil refineries .

He further disclosed that new welfare initiatives have been introduced to boost the morale of troops. These, he noted, include Affordable Housing Ownership Option for all Soldiers (AHOOAS) and sustenance of the complementary welfare flights for troops deployed in the North East Region.

In the area of Civil Military Cooperation, the COAS pointed out that the NA has intensified efforts in winning the hearts and minds of law abiding citizens through various activities aimed at improving living conditions and building lasting partnership.

In pursuit of one of the pillars of his Command Philosophy to provide sound administration through enhancement of personnel welfare and well being, Gen Lagbaja presented Hilux vehicles to 13 Army Warrant Officers in recognition of their meritorious and unblemished service through the NA to the nation.

A side attraction at the conference was the inspection of an electric motorbike locally manufactured by Electric Vehicle Motor Company, Nigeria. He also commissioned a multipurpose building, as part of Army Headquarters Officers’ Mess to promote the bond of friendship, camaraderie and boost morale of personnel.

The COAS expressed gratitude to the President , Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the unflinching support of his administration through provision of resources for the acquisition of modern platforms which has enhanced NA’s efficiency across various theatres of operations.