Tinubu Commends Dangote Group Over Diesel Price Reduction

President Bola Tinubu has commended the enterprising feat of Dangote Oil and Gas Limited, in reducing the gantry price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), also known as diesel.

The Group recently reviewed downwards the gantry price of AGO from ₦1,650 to ₦1,000 per litre for a minimum of one million litres of the product, as well as providing a discount of ₦30 per litre for an offtake of five million litres and above.

The price review represents a 60% drop, which will, in no small measure, impact the prices of sundry goods and services.

READ ALSO: Dangote Crashes Diesel Price To ₦1,000 Per Litre

A statement signed by Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday, said the president affirmed that Nigerians, domestic businesses, and the transportation sector, will benefit enormously from the price reduction.

Tinubu noted that partnerships between public and private entities were essential to advancing the overall well-being of the country.

The federal government currently has a 20% stake in Dangote Refinery.

The president then called on Nigerians and businesses, to, at this time, put the nation in priority gear while assuring them of a conducive, safe, and secure environment to thrive.