We Will No Longer Tolerate Obstruction of Our Operations — EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has warned members of the public that “it is a criminal offence to obstruct officers of the Commission from carrying out their lawful duties”.

“Section 38(2)(a)(b) of the EFCC Establishment Act makes it an offence to prevent officers of the Commission from carrying out their lawful duties . Culprits risk a jail term of not less than five years,” said the Head, Media & Publicity of the EFCC in a statement on Wednesday.

“This warning becomes necessary against the background of the increasing tendency by persons and groups under investigation by the Commission to take the laws into their hands by recruiting thugs to obstruct lawful operations of the EFCC.”

The EFCC’s statement came hours after it laid siege on the residence of the former governor of Kogi State, Mr Yahaya Bello, in an attempt to arrest and prosecute him for an alleged N80.2bn money laundering.

According to the anti-graft agency, the effort to arrest the former governor was thwarted by his successor, Governor Usman Ododo.

“The security cordon around the former governor’s residence in Abuja was breached by the current Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo who ensured that the suspect was spirited away in his official vehicle, Mr Oyewale, said in a separate statement.

He explained that such actions would no longer be tolerated.

“On several occasions, operatives of the Commission have had to exercise utmost restraint in the face of such provocation to avoid a breakdown of law and order,” he said.

“Regrettably, such disposition is being construed as a sign of weakness. The Commission, therefore, warns that it will henceforth not tolerate any attempt by any person or organisation to obstruct its operation as such will be met with appropriate punitive actions.”