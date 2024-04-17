What They Said After Wednesday’s Champions League Games

Key quotes Wednesday in the Champions League quarter-finals second legs:

Bayern Munich (GER) 1 (Kimmich 63) Arsenal (ENG) 0

— Bayern Munich win 3-2 on aggregate

“An unbelievable win. It’s been a tough season for us. We’ve had to fight and grind it out at times. We knew we could make the difference with our fans at home. It was a tough game, a tight game. It was a great goal from Josh (Kimmich). To reach the semi-finals is a great achievement for us and we can enjoy it.”

— Bayern striker Harry Kane to TNT Sports after his team’s win.

“The expectation here is to try and win the Champions League. We won the (Bundesliga) league for 11 years in a row so maybe there was a bit of tempo missing. That can’t happen. Now we have to enjoy the Champions League and try to get ready for Saturday.”

— Kane on the team’s ambition after losing the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

“We wanted it so badly but you can see with many other clubs that sometimes it takes six or seven years to get to that stage. We were very close, that is the reality.”

— Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.