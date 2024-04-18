FCCPC Initiates Price Display Enforcement Campaign In Abuja

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has initiated a campaign to enforce price display and quantity compliance at supermarkets throughout Abuja.

The Commission started this at 4U Supermarket, Wuse 2 Abuja.

The move is a direct response to concerns raised by consumers about the rising costs of goods, which go against the recent strengthening of the naira.

The Commission said price discrepancies remain a significant issue.

It emphasised that consumers have the right to be informed of the prices of items they intend to purchase.

The development comes after the commission expressed concern over the persistent increase in prices of goods and services despite the appreciation of the naira against the dollar.

The Commission’s acting Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, Adamu Abdullahi, on its X handle on Wednesday, said the situation was unacceptable, and that the FCCPC was committed to protecting consumers from exploitation.