Federal High Court Halts Ganduje’s Purported Suspension

The Federal High Court in Kano has intervened in the purported suspension of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, by his ward.

The court order came on Wednesday following an ex parte motion filed by Ganduje, seeking to enforce his fundamental right to a fair hearing.

The respondents in the application include the Police, Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and nine other individuals. Ganduje’s purported suspension stemmed from actions taken by APC executives in Dawakin ward, Tofa LGA of Kano, on April 16, over alleged corruption.

However, the State Working Committee of the APC in Kano swiftly nullified the suspension and took disciplinary actions against the ward executives. Despite this, Usman Na’Abba, a Kano High Court judge, upheld the purported suspension on the same day, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

In response to Ganduje’s plea, A.M Liman, a judge of the Federal High Court in Kano, issued an ex parte order on Wednesday, temporarily halting the implementation of the suspension until the case is heard and determined.

READ ALSO: Kano Court Upholds Ganduje’s Suspension As APC Chairman

He emphasised the importance of maintaining the status quo and staying action pending the hearing of the substantive application.

“That all the respondents, their servants, agents or privies are hereby restrained from implementing and/or giving effect to the purported decision reached during the purported emergency meeting of the alleged executive members of APC Ganduje Ward, held at Ganduje Ward of Dawakin Tofa Local,” he said.

“That all the parties are hereby mandated to maintain status quo before the purported emergency meeting of the alleged executive members of APC Ganduje Ward, and to stay action in respect of this matter pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application,” the judge reiterated.

The court has set April 30 as the date to hear Ganduje’s appeal, indicating a critical juncture in the ongoing legal battle surrounding his suspension from the APC.