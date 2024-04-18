Police Apologises To DJ Switch, Says DJ Wysei Not DJ Switch Arrested

The Lagos State Police Command has tendered an apology and a clarification following a mix-up it made over the arrest of popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, Obianuju Catherine, popularly known as DJ Switch.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a post on his X formerly Twitter handle clarified that the arrested DJ was DJ Commissioner Wysei and not DJ Switch.

He wrote: “There is a mixup from our end. [The] arrested person is DJ Commissioner Wysei, not DJ Switch.”

He also apologised to DJ Switch and some media outlets that reached out to him earlier regarding the arrest.

There is a mixup from our end. Arrested person is DJ Commissioner Wysei not DJ Switch. Apologies for all inconveniences to a few media outfits like Lindaikeji, BBC and TVC that I gave confirmation this morning. Apologies to DJ Switch too. 🙏🏻 — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) April 18, 2024 Advertisement

Reports (not by Channels Television) had earlier circulated claiming that DJ Switch was arrested for alleged assault. She immediately refuted the reports stating that she does not condone nor support violence against the police.

DJ Switch who took to her X handle to express her shock after the said arrest has since accepted the Command’s apology.

She garnered both local and international media attention after she went live via her Instagram handle during the #ENDSARS protest.