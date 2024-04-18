Troops Intensify Offensive, Overrun Terrorists Stronghold, Recover Heavy Artillery

In a major victory against terrorism, Nigerian Army troops have successfully overrun a Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) stronghold in Borno State.

The intense offensive is part of Operation Desert Sanity III, involving a combination of artillery and air bombardments, as well as ground battle along Ngumne, Kawaran, and Mangu Axis in the Sambisa Forest and Timbuktu Triangle.

Despite facing threats of improvised explosive devices and resistance from the terrorists, troops engaged them with heavy firepower, rooting out the terrorists from their stronghold.

As a result of the successful operation, the gallant troops recovered vital armaments and other equipment, including two gun trucks, a 105mm Pack Howitzer, two exploded improvised explosive device cases, and a burnt Rocket-Propelled Grenade tube.

The enclaves were also destroyed by the troops.

According to the army, this audacious operation demonstrates its troops’ commitment to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of the region, and the recovery of heavy artillery and gun trucks also marks a significant setback for the terrorists.